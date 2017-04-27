On Our Radar

Trivago Shares Rise After Full-year Outlook Lifted

Trivago NV gained in the extended session Thursday after the online hotel booking site raised its outlook for the year following the earnings release of majority shareholder Expedia Inc. . U.S. shares of D�sseldorf, Germany-based Trivago rose 3.8% to $15.80 after hours. "Given our strong start to the year, we have increased our full-year guidance and now expect annual revenue growth to be around 50% in 2017," said Trivago Chief Financial Officer Axel Hefer in a statement. Trivago reports quarterly results on May 15. Expedia shares slipped 2% after hours as the online travel company's earnings missed Wall Street estimates by a penny.

