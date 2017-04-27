How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stock indexes fluttered up and down Thursday, then ended the day a hair above where they started. The slight gains were enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to another record and the Standard & Poor's 500 index to within a whisper of its all-time high.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,388.77.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 6.24 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,981.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 23.71, or 0.4 percent, to 6,048.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 2.30, or 0.2 percent, to 1,417.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.08 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is up 433.57 points, or 2.1 percent

The Nasdaq is up 138.41 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.27 points, or 2.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 149.94 points, or 6.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,218.73 points, or 6.2 percent

The Nasdaq is up 665.82 points, or 12.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.00 points, or 4.4 percent.