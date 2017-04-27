Honeywell Shares Rally After Third Point Takes Stake

Honeywell International Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said it took a stake in the company and urged it to spin off its aerospace business. Honeywell shares surged 4.4% to $135.65 after hours. In an investor letter, Third Point said Honeywell spinning off the aerospace business could result in an increase of $20 billion in shareholder value. "Spinning off Aerospace would transform Honeywell into an industrial growth company with a focus on automation and productivity," Third Point said in the letter. In a statement, Honeywell said it and its board would would "take the time necessary to ensure a comprehensive, informed and objective review of the potential separation of the Aerospace business."
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.