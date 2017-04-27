GoPro's Stock Jumps After Results, Outlook Beat Expectations

Shares of GoPro Inc. jumped 3.7% in after-hours trade Thursday, after the action camera maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and second-quarter outlook. The net loss widened to $111.2 million, or 78 cents a share, from $107.5 million, or 78 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, the adjusted per-share loss was 44 cents, compared with the FactSet loss per share of 45 cents. Revenue rose 19% to $218.6 million from $183.5 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $208.1 million. The company said non-U.S. markets generated 60% of first-quarter revenue. For the current quarter, GoPro expects revenue of $270 million, plus or minus $10 million, well above the FactSet consensus of $243 million. "GoPro is executing a turnaround," said Founder and Chief Executive Nicholas Woodman. "We had a great first quarter and feel good about our outlook for the second quarter." The stock had tacked on 2.6% year to date through Thursday's close, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
