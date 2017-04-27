Domino's Pizza Earnings Beat Estimates

Domino's Pizza Inc. reported first-quarter net income of $62.5 million, or $1.26 per share, up from $45.5 million, or 89 cents per share, for the same period last year. The FactSet consensus was for $1.16 per share. Revenue was $624.2 million, up from $539.2 million and ahead of the $616.0 million FactSet consensus. Domestic same-store sales grew 10.2%, and global same-store sales were up 4.3%. Shares were nearly flat in Thursday premarket trading, and are up 35.4% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 14% for the past 12 months.
