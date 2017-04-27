Cleveland Browns Pick Myles Garrett First In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia. Garrett, who played for Texas A&M, was widely expected to be the top player chosen, although the Browns were also rumored to be interested in North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Garrett, who had 31 sacks in his college career, should help bolster Cleveland's dismal defense. The San Francisco 49ers traded the second pick in the draft to the Chicago Bears, who selected Trubisky in a surprise move. The 49ers picked Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas with the third pick.
