Visa Inc Tops Expectations and Hits a New All-Time High

This video was recorded on April 21, 2017.

Chris Hill: Second quarter profits forVisarose 27%, that was higher than Wall Streetwas expecting. So was Visa's revenue. Probably no surprise, Jason, that we've got Visa's stockhitting a new high on Friday.

Jason Moser: Sure. Weoften get the question, which stocks should I own,Visa orMasterCard? And Chris,my answer is yes.I think you should just own both,because honestly, there's no reason not to. These are two businessesthat are playing into one of the biggest secular trends out there today as more and moreeconomies go cashless. This is something where theoverwhelming majority of the world is still not cashless. So, this is a trend I think is going to play out for a while to come. Visa doing a great job, withthe payments volume up 37% from a year ago, $1.7 trillion of volume in that quarter. That's just amazing. Transactions were up 12%, inclusive of Visa Europe. Theyjust brought in Visa Europe into the business, so now they're one company focusing on taking over the world, so to speak. Andtaking over the world is probablya pretty reasonable way to look at it, because there's more than three billion Visa-branded cards out there in the world today, more than 44 million merchant locations. These guys are doing everything right. Again,I really do mean it when I say there'sno reason why you shouldn't own Visa and MasterCard,because they are really two very good businesses that have done really well for shareholders over the past decade and beyond.

David Kretzmann: Yeah,it's tough for me to see howvisa and MasterCard get disrupted any time soon, and the reason I really like these businesses, I think part of the reason they have such incredible, unheard of margins compared to a lot of other companies and industries is that they will succeed regardless of what platform you're using, whether it's Alipay fromAlibaba, WeChat,PayPal, you'restill using the credit cards, and they're still processingthose transactions. They're just insuch a powerful position,such an incredible network thatI love the position they're in over the long term.

