Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Would Make Close To $25 Million On Today's Stock Jump

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter Inc. , would be making close to $25 million on his investment in Twitter Wednesday, after the company's first-quarter earnings beat, based on FactSet data. Shares of Twitter were soaring 10.4% Wednesday morning. Dorsey is the seventh largest holder of stock in the company and also has options to buy 2 million additional shares at $3.115 that he has not exercised. Twitter Co-Founder Ev Williams, who recently announced plans to sell 30% of his stock in Twitter over the next year, is the second largest holder and would be making $67 million on his investment. Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, Twitter's third largest shareholder, would be making close to $55 million. Shares of Twitter have fallen 3.5% in the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4%.
