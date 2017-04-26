Nasdaq Sets Fresh Intraday Record As Wall Street Awaits Trump Tax Announcement

U.S. stocks opened cautiously higher on Wednesday, but enough to help the Nasdaq touch a new all-time high, as investors awaited an announcement from President Donald Trump's administration on a "massive" tax plan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 26 points, or 0.1%, at 21,019 and the S&P 500 index traded up a point at 2,380, less than 0.1% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index , touched a new intraday trading high of 6,037.22, and was most recently trading flat at 6,024. Trump has vowed to slash the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15%, and a plan is set to be announced at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. In corporate news, shares of Twitter Inc. soared more than 9% after the social media company beat first-quarter earnings expectations.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.