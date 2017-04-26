Here's Why Sandstorm Gold Ltd Stock Lost Its Luster Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT: SAND) slumped on Wednesday, falling more than 10% by 11:00 a.m. EDT, after it agreed to combine with Mariana Resources in a cash-and-stock deal.

So what

The combination will create a leading midtier stream and royalty company with a diversified portfolio of 155 streams and royalties. In addition to that, the entity would hold a 30% interest in the Hot Maden gold-copper project in Turkey, though Sandstorm plans to convert that equity stake into a gold stream at a later date. Finally, the company would initially hold several exploration properties around the globe that Sandstorm plans to spin-off into a separate entity in the future.

Image source: Getty Images.

In commenting on the transaction, Sandstorm CEO Nolan Watson said:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

We believe that, by combining Mariana and Sandstorm and converting the Hot Maden JV interest into a gold stream, we can unlock the inherent value of Hot Maden and deliver the optimal outcome for shareholders without incurring further equity dilution to finance the interest in Hot Maden. We believe that Hot Maden is a unique asset with a robust cash flow profile and will be an anchor gold stream asset that has the potential to more than double Sandstorm's attributable gold equivalent production once in full operation.

However, the market isn't thrilled with the deal for several reasons. First, Sandstorm agreed to pay a hefty premium of 84% to acquire the shares of Mariana it doesn't currently own. Furthermore, the deal adds operational risk and uncertainty until the company can complete the Hot Maden conversion and the exploration spin-off.

Now what

Sandstorm is taking a significant risk by acquiring the rest of Mariana to facilitate the development of Hot Maden. While it believes this bet will pay off in the long run, there's ample uncertainty in the short term, which is something the market doesn't like. That said, for investors who are looking for a long-term gold stock with lots of upside, Sandstorm is worth a closer look, especially after today's sell-off.

10 stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sandstorm Gold wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



Matt DiLallo has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.