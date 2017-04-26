Fact sheet: 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata-Box

2017 Mazda MX-5 Grand Touring RF
BASE PRICE: $24,915 for Sport manual; $26,395 for Sport automatic; $28,800 for Club manual; $29,530 for Club automatic; $30,065 for Grand Touring manual; $31,270 for Grand Touring automatic; 31,555 for Club RF manual; $32,285 for Club RF automatic; $32,620 for Grand Touring RF manual.
AS TESTED: $33,925.
TYPE: Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, two-passenger, hardtop convertible.
ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, direct fuel injection, SkyActiv-G four cylinder with VVT.
MILEAGE: 26 mpg (city), 33 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 135 mph.
LENGTH: 154.1 inches.
WHEELBASE: 90.9 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 2,445 pounds.
BUILT AT: Japan.
OPTIONS: Soul Red metallic exterior paint $300; advanced keyless entry $130.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.