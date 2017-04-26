Burger King Parent Restaurant Brands Beats First-quarter Earnings Expectations

Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. beat first-quarter earnings expectations. It reported net income of $50.2 million, or 21 cents per share, compared to $50 million, or 21 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 34 cents. Revenue was $1 billion, up from $918.5 million in the year-earlier period, and above the FactSet consensus of $967 million. Share of Restaurant Brands have gained 23% in past three months, compared to the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.