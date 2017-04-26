Anthem beats Street 1Q forecasts

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $4.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $22.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.32 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.27 billion.

Anthem expects full-year earnings to be $11.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $88 billion to $89 billion.

Anthem shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18 percent in the last 12 months.

