Airport hopes to expand in time for Amazon holiday rush

A Pennsylvania airport that is part of Amazon's effort to build its own air cargo system is racing to build more space for the online retailer before the holiday shopping crunch.

Continue Reading Below

The Allentown Morning Call reports officials agreed Tuesday to hire engineers to design an additional cargo plane ramp at the Lehigh Valley International Airport. They hope to have it built before the Christmas rush starts in November.

The airport currently has space for five cargo planes at a time, but two spots are reserved for FedEx. The three others are often filled by Amazon planes.

Ultimately, the airport officials would like to double cargo capacity, but hope that a sixth spot can get them through the holiday season.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com