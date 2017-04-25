Watch Live: Sean Spicer Holds White House Press Briefing

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 23, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Split (2017)

2. Hidden Figures

3. The Founder

4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Continue Reading Below

5. Lion

6. A Dog's Purpose

7. Moana (2016)

8. Hell or High Water

9. Sing

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Carrie Pilby

2. Queen of the Desert

3. Betting on Zero

4. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

5. Manchester By the Sea

6. Moonlight

7. The Void

8. American Honey

9. A Cowgirl's Story

10. Big Men

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.