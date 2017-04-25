The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending April 21:

Fiction

1. For We Are Many: Bobiverse, Book 2 by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Fix by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Hachette Audio)

3. Hattie B Magical Vet: The Dragon's Song by Claire Taylor-Smith, narrated by Penelope Rawlins (Oakhill Publishing)

4. Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman, narrated by Lenny Henry (HarperAudio)

5. A Quiet Life in the Country: A Lady Hardcastle Mystery, Book 1 by T E Kinsey, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Heartfix: An Online Dating Diary by Stella Grey, narrated by Penelope Rawlins (HarperCollins Publishers Limited)

7. The Handmaid's Tale: Special Edition by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes, author and full cast (Audible Studios)

8. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. We Are Legion (We Are Bob): Bobiverse, Book 1 by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

10. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

2. Ponzi Supernova by Steve Fishman, narrated by author (Audible Originals)

3. You Are a Badass at Making Money: Master the Mindset of Wealth by Jen Sincero, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

5. Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, narrated by Kimberly Farr (Random House Audio)

6. When the Air Hits Your Brain: Tales from Neurosurgery by Frank T Vertosick Jr. MD, narrated by Kirby Heyborne (Tantor Audio)

7. Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create it by Charlamagne Tha God, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. American Philosophy: A Love Story by John Kaag, narrated by Josh Bloomberg (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. The Triumph of Seeds: How Grains, Nuts, Kernels, Pulses & Pips Conquered the Plant Kingdom and Shaped Human History by Thor Hanson, narrated by Marc Vietor (Audible Studios)

10. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

