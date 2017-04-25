Stocks Rally To Close Higher On Earnings, Promised Tax Plan

Stocks closed higher Tuesday for a second session of strong gains on a string on positive earnings reports and ahead of President Donald Trump's promised reveal of a tax-reform plan this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 232.23 points, or 1.1%, at 20,996.12, led by big gains in shares of Caterpillar Inc. and McDonald's Corp. . The S&P 500 index [s; spx] finished up 14.47 points, or 0.6%, at 2,388.62, with a 1.6% rise in the materials sector and a 0.9% gain in energy stocks. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 41.67 points, or 0.7%, to close at a record 6,025.49 in its first-ever session past the psychological milestone of 6,000.
