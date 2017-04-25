North Korea Reportedly Conducts Live-fire Exercise As U.S. Submarine Docks In The South

North Korea conducted a live-fire exercise on Tuesday, a South Korea media report picked up by Reuters said, as a U.S. submarine docked in South Korea as planned. The action is another show of force from the North amid growing concern among South Korea and its allies, including the U.S., over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. The port call by the USS Michigan came as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group headed toward Korean waters and as the top envoys for North Korea policy from South Korea, Japan and the U.S. met in Tokyo. Fears have risen in recent weeks that North Korea could conduct another nuclear test or long-range missile launch in defiance of U.N. sanctions. North Korea has said that Tuesday marks the anniversary of the founding of its military.
