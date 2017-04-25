Nielsen posts first-quarter profit of $71 million

NEW YORK – Nielsen NV on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $71 million.
Per-share earnings from the Oxfordshire, Britain, company were 20 cents per share, disappointing Wall Street.
Shares slid 5 percent in early trading.
The media and marketing information provider posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.46 per share.
Nielsen shares have fallen almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 6 percent. The stock has declined 20 percent in the last 12 months.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLSN
Keywords: Nielsen, Earnings Report