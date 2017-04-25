Nasdaq Hits 6,000 for First Time

On Our Radar

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting the 6,000 point mark for the first time, amid a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.

Biogen provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq after strong results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.57 points, or 0.75 percent, at 20,919.46, the S&P 500 was up 7.87 points, or 0.331487 percent, at 2,382.02 and the Nasdaq composite was up 20.35 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,004.17. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

