Nasdaq Opens At All-time High; Dow Advances 200 Points

By Joseph Adinolfi Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks rocketed higher at the open on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 200 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index reach all-time highs, after centrist Emmanuel Macron finished first in in this weekend's French presidential vote. The S&P 500 index climbed 20 points, or 0.9%, to 2,370, while the Dow rose 205 points, or 1%, to 20,755. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 68 points, or 1.2%, to 5,978. Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose after the company's quarterly profit and sales figures surpassed expectations. Macron, a political neophyte who isn't affiliated with either of France's two most established parties, will face off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of voting, which is set for May 7. His first-place finish quieted fears that Le Pen would face off against another euroskeptic candidate in the second round.

