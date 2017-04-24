Nasdaq Opens At All-time High; Dow Advances 200 Points

U.S. stocks rocketed higher at the open on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 200 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index reach all-time highs, after centrist Emmanuel Macron finished first in in this weekend's French presidential vote. The S&P 500 index climbed 20 points, or 0.9%, to 2,370, while the Dow rose 205 points, or 1%, to 20,755. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 68 points, or 1.2%, to 5,978. Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose after the company's quarterly profit and sales figures surpassed expectations. Macron, a political neophyte who isn't affiliated with either of France's two most established parties, will face off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of voting, which is set for May 7. His first-place finish quieted fears that Le Pen would face off against another euroskeptic candidate in the second round.
