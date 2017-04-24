Google Parent Alphabet Becomes The Second $600 Billion Company

Google's Alphabet Inc. has become just the second $600 billion U.S. company, as the internet giant's stock ran up 2.4% in afternoon trade Monday toward a record close. Alphabet's market capitalization has reached $605.1 billion. It remains well behind No. 1 Apple Inc. , which is currently at $753.9 billion, but well ahead of No. 3 Microsoft Corp. at $522.6 billion. Amazon.com Inc. is a distant fourth at $433.7 billion. Alphabet's stock is on track to close above the March 17 record of $872.37. It has run up 11% year to date, while Apple shares have soared 24%, Microsoft's stock has rallied 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6%. Alphabet is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Thursday, after the market closes.
