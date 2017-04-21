Wall St Opens Little Changed

On Our Radar

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 20,595.27, the S&P 500 lost 0.83 points, or 0.035 percent, to 2,355.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.43 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,919.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

