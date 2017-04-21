Le Pen Urges Government To Immediately Reinstate French Borders After Paris Attack: Report

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Friday urged the Socialist government to immediately restore state borders and expel foreigners monitored by surveillance after a suspected terror attack in Paris a day earlier, Reuters reported. Thursday's assault, in which one police officer was killed and two others were wounded, was claimed by terrorist group Islamic State. Sunday brings the first round of the French presidential election, with tight contests expected between the top four candidates, including Le Pen. She, and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, are both euroskeptics, urging more independence for France.
