United Airlines To Testify At House Transportation Hearing On Consumer Issues

United Airlines , which made news last week after police forcibly removed a passenger from one of its overbooked flights, said it is planning to testify at a U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on consumer issues in the commercial airline industry, according to a report from Reuters. The airline did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A United spokeswoman told Reuters the company looks "forward to meeting with the committee and sharing with them the comprehensive review and the customer-focused actions we will communicate next week." Regarding to the April 9 incident in which Dr. David Dao was dragged from the United aircraft after refusing to give up his seat to crew members on an overbooked flight, Doa's lawyer said the 69-year-old man suffered a broken nose, concussion and other injuries. United has issued multiple apologies on the incident. Shares of parent company United Continental Holdings Inc. have fallen more than 3% since April 9 and are down nearly 5% in the year to date. By comparison, the S&P 500 index is up more than 4%.

