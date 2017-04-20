Watch Live: President Trump and Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni Hold a Joint Press Conference

U.S. Reviewing Venezuela's Seizure of GM Assets

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

U.S. officials are reviewing Venezuela's seizure of General Motors Co's assets in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.

"We are reviewing the details of the case," Toner said in a statement, saying the United States hoped to resolve the case "rapidly and transparently."

GM said on Wednesday that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in the industrial hub of Valencia. 

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott)

