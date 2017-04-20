On Our Radar

Tesla Recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X Cars

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters in Fremont, Calif. A Tesla in Autopilot mode can drive itself but it's not a "self-driving" vehicle, at least as far as safety regulators are concerned. So, instead of coming under heavy government scrutiny before being sold to the public, Tesla can mass-produce cars that automatically adjust speed with the flow of traffic, keep their lane and slam the brakes in an emergency. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.

Shares of the U.S. luxury electric car maker dropped 1.3 percent to $301.50 in afternoon trading. (http://bit.ly/2ovjTzb)

Tesla said that there had been no accidents or injuries due to the issue.

"The electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier," Tesla said.

The company said that it would be sending an official recall notice to its customers, which will include information on how to have parking brakes replaced.

Tesla had said last year it would recall 2,700 Model X sport utility vehicles in the United States due to a faulty locking hinge in third-row seats. 

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

