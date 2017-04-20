BMW Profit Jumps 27% on Strong Sales and a Self-Driving Investment

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (NASDAQOTH: BAMXF), better known as German automaker BMW, released a preliminary "ad-hoc" summary of its first-quarter results on April 20.
The results showed a 27% year-over-year jump in pre-tax profit. Here's what investors need to know.
BMW earnings: The raw numbers
BMW won't release its full, audited first-quarter results until May 4. The results released on April 20 are preliminary and incomplete, and could change a bit before the final report.
But here's what BMW told us. All results are shown in euros; as of April 20, 1 euro = $1.07.
|Metric
|Q1 2017
|Q1 2016
|Change
|Revenue
|23.448 billion
|20.853 billion
|12.4%
|Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
|2.646 billion
|2.457 billion
|7.7%
|- Automotive EBIT
|1.871 billion
|1.763 billion
|6.1%
|- Automotive EBIT margin
|9%
|9.4%
|(0.4 ppt)
|- Motorcycles EBIT
|125 million
|94 million
|32.9%
|- Financial services EBIT
|604 million
|591 million
|2.2%
|Pre-tax profit (EBT)
|3.005 billion
|2.368 billion
|26.9%
Data source: BMW AG. Figures (except percentages) are in euros; "ppt" = percentage points.
BMW's world headquarters in Munich. Image source: BMW AG.
What drove the 27% jump in pre-tax profit
In its preliminary statement, BMW said that the fat year-over-year increase in pre-tax profit was largely due to three factors:
- A jump in the valuation of HERE, a mapping service jointly owned by BMW and several other companies working on self-driving vehicles. BMW's stake in HERE increased in value (on paper) by 183 million euros after Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) bought 15% of the company in January.
- Year-over-year profit growth at BMW's joint venture with Chinese automaker Brilliance China Automotive Holdings.
- Other "valuation effects" (not detailed) that were worth 122 million euros.
Another key factor driving the year-over-year increase in profit: Sales were up in the first quarter.
- Sales at BMW's automotive unit rose 5.3% in the first quarter, to 587,237, with increases in all regions and for all three of BMW's automotive brands (BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce).
- Sales at BMW Motorrad, the company's motorcycle arm, rose 5.5% in the first quarter, to 35,636 units.
BMW reiterated its cautious guidance
BMW reiterated the conservative guidance it gave earlier in the year. It still expects a "slight increase" in full-year pre-tax profit versus its 2016 result, and an EBIT margin for its automotive unit in the range of 8% to 10% for the year.
