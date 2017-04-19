Why CalAmp Corp. Shares Popped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares ofCalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) were up 13.9% as of 1:00 p.m. EDT Wednesday after the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications specialist announced strong fiscal fourth-quarter 2017 results.

So what

Quarterly revenue climbed 21.6% year over year, to $86.1 million, and translated to adjusted earnings of $9.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 6.6%, to $12.8 million.

For perspective, each of those figures arrived well within CalAmp's guidance, which called for revenue of $84 million to $89 million, adjusted EBITDA of $11 million to $15 million, and adjusted net income per share of $0.25 to $0.31. But Wall Street was only looking for adjusted net income of $0.27 per share on revenue of $86 million.

Image source: CalAmp.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CalAmp CEO Michael Burdiek stated, "As we close out fiscal 2017, we are pleased with the progress we have made on a number of financial and business objectives, which have helped set the stage for long-term growth and profitability."

Now what

In addition, CalAmp told investors to expect current-quarter revenue of $84 million to $90 million, adjusted EBITDA of $11 million to $14 million, and adjusted net income per share of $0.24 to $0.32 -- roughly in line with expectations. During the subsequent conference call, CalAmp CFO Rick Vitelle also noted the business should "strengthen as the year progresses, driven by growth in MRM telematics product revenues and our recurring revenue both domestically and with LoJack Italy."

CalAmp only just completed the integration of recently acquired vehicle recovery specialist LoJack this quarter, and has made it clear so far this year that it is actively leveraging LoJack's products to capitalize on incremental growth opportunities.

Given CalAmp's strong quarter, encouraging near-term guidance, and expectations for improving performance as the new fiscal year wears on, it's no surprise to see investors bidding up shares today.

10 stocks we like better than CalAmp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CalAmp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



Steve Symington has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CalAmp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.