U.S. Stocks Open Higher As Investors Focus On Earnings

The U.S. stock market opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed first-quarter earnings releases. Morgan Stanley jumped after earnings that topped expectations, but shares of IBM Corp dropped sharply after an earnings miss. The S&P 500 opened 8 points, or 0.4%, higher at 2,350. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 28 points, or 0.5%, to 5,877 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 15 points, or 0.1%, at 20,539.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.