U.K. Lawmakers On Wednesday Expected To OK Snap Election

British lawmakers later Wednesday are largely expected to vote in favor of Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a general election on June 8. The Labour and Liberal Democrat parties -- rivals to May's Conservative Party -- have welcomed the early election, media reports have noted. The vote in parliament is anticipated at around lunchtime in London. May on Tuesday said she'd seek an early election to get a strong majority that would eliminate divisions in parliament ahead of the crucial Brexit negotiations with the European Union.
