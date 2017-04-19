Sam's Club Revamps Member's Mark Brand With Premium Products

Sam's Club, a division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. , said Tuesday that it has revamped its private label Member's Mark brand to include premium products. Items include sea salt caramels, honey sourced from a U.S. bee cooperative and all natural pulled pork created with help from pit masters at the Kansas City Barbeque Society. The brand will add 300 new items this year and plans to add another 300 next year. Merchandise spans across food, health and wellness, apparel and more. Wal-Mart shares are up 0.3% in Wednesday trading and up 7.2% for the year to date. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3.9% for 2017 so far.
