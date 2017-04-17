Wall St Opens Higher as Tech, Bank Stocks Gain

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at 20,523.47, the S&P 500 was up 6.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,335.46 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.13 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,822.28. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)