Skechers Launches You Collection Of Athleisure Shoes

Skechers USA Inc. said Monday that it has launched a new collection, You by Skechers, a women's lifestyle line that incorporates the technologies from its performance shoes. You by Skechers aims to tap into the demand for "lightweight wellness footwear in the athleisure marketplace," according to a press statement. Skechers has partnered with four healthy-living advocates, including fitness model Koya Webb and Pilates expert Katie Yip, to promote the collection on their social media channels. Skechers is scheduled to announce its first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closes. Skechers shares are up 2% in Monday trading, and up 3.6% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 4.6% for 2017 to date.
