Tesla To Unveil Freight Truck In September, Musk Says

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the Silicon Valley company hopes to unveil a freight truck in September, calling it "seriously next level." The unveiling would come just a couple of months ahead of the launch of the Model 3, the small sedan Tesla hopes to sell for $35,000. On a blog post last year about long-term goals for the company, Musk mentioned an electric heavy-duty truck and a "high passenger density urban transport" vehicle, presumably a bus, as well as two other passenger vehicles as the next steps for Tesla. Tesla shares added to gains after the tweet, trading as high as $302.88.
