Tesla To Unveil Freight Truck In September, Musk Says

By Claudia Assis Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the Silicon Valley company hopes to unveil a freight truck in September, calling it "seriously next level." The unveiling would come just a couple of months ahead of the launch of the Model 3, the small sedan Tesla hopes to sell for $35,000. On a blog post last year about long-term goals for the company, Musk mentioned an electric heavy-duty truck and a "high passenger density urban transport" vehicle, presumably a bus, as well as two other passenger vehicles as the next steps for Tesla. Tesla shares added to gains after the tweet, trading as high as $302.88.

