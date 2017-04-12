On Our Radar

United's Stock Peeks Briefly Above Key Technical Level But Fails To Hold Above It, Again

By Tomi Kilgore Markets MarketWatch Pulse

United Continental Holdings Inc.'s stock edged up 0.6% in morning trade Wednesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 1.4%, as it once again failed to sustain gains above a key technical level. The widely-watched 50-day moving average, which many chart watchers see as a dividing line between short-term uptrends and downtrends, currently extends to $71.64. The air carrier's stock briefly traded above the 50-day MA when it reached an intraday high of $71.73, before pulling back below it, in the wake of incident over the weekend in which a passenger was dragged off a United plane. On Monday, the stock rose to an intraday high of $72.10, which was above the 50-day MA at the time of $71.65, before closing below it at $71.52. The last time the stock closed above the 50-day MA was March 3, 2017. The stock remains well above its 200-day moving average, seen by many as the long-term trend tracker, which currently extends to $61.30. Meanwhile, the NYSE Arca Airline Index rose 0.6% to 112.24, putting it on track to close above the 50-day MA (109.52) for a sixth-straight session. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 2,350.67, just below the 50-day MA at 2,351.04. The S&P 500 hasn't closed below its 50-day MA since election day.

