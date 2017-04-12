Akzo Nobel receives request from Elliott for shareholder meeting

On Our Radar

Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday that it had received a request from a group of shareholders led by Elliott Advisors to hold a special shareholder meeting to dismiss Chairman Antony Burgmans.

Elliott hopes to add to pressure on Akzo to negotiate a potential sale to U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc , after Akzo rejected a sweetened 22.4 billion euro ($24 billion) cash-and-stock offer from PPG last month.

"The Supervisory Board strongly supports Mr. Burgmans in his role as Chairman," Akzo Nobel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)