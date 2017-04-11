Why AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Stock Is Plummeting Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSI) are trading down by about 25% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT. The stock is falling after The Wall Street Journal reported that there may be a whole new depth to the company's accounting problems that could date back to as early as 2009.

So what

The Wall Street Journal reports that a whistleblower used his position as an auditor at the company's former auditor, BDO, to get an inside look at the company's books and how it operates.

Image source: Getty Images.

Using the information obtained from access to internal documents, a group that includes the whistleblowing auditor and Harry Markopolos believes that there may be material accounting problems going back to 2009 that may have added as much as $277 million to operating income, according the The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Most troubling is that the timeline of the problematic accounting practices may span from 2009 to 2012. AmTrust's most recent restatement went back only to 2014, suggesting that its new auditor wasn't responsible for double-checking what could be a period of particularly aggressive or even illegal accounting.

Now what

The appearance of the Markopolos name usually isn't a good sign. As a frequent participant in whistleblower programs, Markopolos and team effectively earn their money on commission, getting paid only when their investigative work finds fraud or illegal activity in an entity that regulators can hit with penalties.

Investors know that whistleblowers' paydays are an all-or-nothing event, so they're likely to spend time on ideas where they are most certain fraud or other illegal activity will be found. Markopolos' appearance after an auditor change and restated financials is all the reason many need to rush to the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than AmTrust Financial Services

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AmTrust Financial Services wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



Jordan Wathen has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of AmTrust Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.