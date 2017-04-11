United CEO Oscar Munoz: 3 Things to Know

1. Passenger Pull Controversy

United Airlines (UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz is facing backlash over an incident caught on video and the company’s response this week.

On April 9, a passenger on an overbooked flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport was dragged off the plane by airport police.

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United,” CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement. “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

In a message to employees, Munoz wrote: “This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help.”

According to Munoz, the passenger was physically removed and then ran back onto the plane.

“Treating our customers and each other with respect and dignity is at the core of who we are, and we must always remember this no matter how challenging the situation,” Munoz said.