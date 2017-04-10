U.S. Joins Canada And Mexico In Joint Bid To Host World Cup

The United States has joined Canada and Mexico, as anticipated, in launching a three-party bid to host soccer's World Cup in 2026. The Guardian first reported last week that the bid was expected to materialize. In response to concerns that a U.S.-Mexico relationship complicated by the election of President Donald Trump would have a negative impact on the effort, the president of Chicago-based U.S. Soccer, Sunil Gulati, said, "We have the full support of the United States government in this project," the Guardian reported Monday. The Guardian reported that the bid unveiled Monday calls for the U.S. to host 60 games, including all matches from the quarterfinals onward, with Mexico and Canada splitting the remaining 20 matches between them. The U.S. last hosted a men'd World Cup in 1994.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.