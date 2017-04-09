How Much Will I Get From Social Security If I Make $100,000?

Social Security retirement benefits are designed to replace about 40% of the average American worker's earnings. However, the benefit formula is weighted in favor of lower-income workers and tends to replace less of higher earners' pre-retirement income. With that in mind, let's look at how much your Social Security benefit could be if you earn $100,000 per year throughout your career, which is on the higher end of the maximum earnings considered for Social Security benefits.

Continue Reading Below

How the Social Security retirement benefit formula works

Your Social Security benefit is determined by your entire work record. Every year's earnings of your entire career are indexed for inflation, and then the 35 highest are considered when calculating your benefit. If you don't have 35 years of earnings, zeros will be used for the remaining years.

Image source: Getty Images.

Once your 35 highest-earning years are determined, they will be averaged together, and then divided by 12 to calculate your average indexed monthly earnings.

Your monthly average is then applied to a formula to calculate your benefit. As of 2017, the formula is:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

90% of the first $885.

32% of the amount above $885, but less than or equal to $5,336.

15% of the amount above $5,336.

Predicting your Social Security benefit if you make $100,000 per year

Before we answer how much you'll get from Social Security if you make $100,000, it's important to clarify what this means. The fact that you make $100,000 in any single year has little impact on your Social Security benefits, since it's only one of 35 years taken into account.

Since Social Security is based on your highest 35 years of inflation-adjusted earnings, we can calculate your projected Social Security benefit in today's dollars, if your career average earnings are $100,000 per year. Note that this is a ballpark figure, especially if you're relatively young, as there's no way to accurately predict your earnings or changes in the Social Security benefit formula between now and your retirement.

How much will you get from Social Security if you earn $100,000 per year?

If your inflation-adjusted career average is $100,000 per year, that translates to a monthly average of $8,333. So we can calculate your benefit as follows:

90% of the first $885, which is $796.50.

32% of the next $4,451, which is $1,424.32.

15% of the remaining $2,997, which is $449.55.

So your calculated Social Security benefit if your career average earnings is $100,000 would be $2,670.37, which is just under the maximum possible benefit of $2,687 for someone reaching full retirement age in 2017.

Keep in mind that this calculation also assumes that you claim benefits at exactly your full retirement age. If you claim your Social Security benefit earlier or later than full retirement age, your benefit will be permanently decreased or increased, and you can read athorough explanationof how this works. In our example, if your full retirement age is 66, claiming Social Security at 62 would reduce your benefit to approximately $2,003 per month, and waiting until 70 to claim would increase it to $3,525.

How much can you expect?

As I mentioned, there is generally no accurate way to predict your earnings between now and retirement, especially if you still have several years to go. In addition, few people will consistently earn the same round figure (like $100,000) throughout their career, so it's more useful to estimate your own benefit.

The best way to get an estimate of how much you can expect is to create an account at www.ssa.gov if you haven't done so already, and view your most recent Social Security statement. Not only can you find an estimate of your retirement benefit based on your current work record, but you'll also find other valuable information, such as your estimated disability and survivors' benefits and whether you'll qualify for Medicare benefits at 65.

The $16,122 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,122 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after.Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.