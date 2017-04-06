LunaPads Sales Increased 25% After Scandals At Competitor Thinx Last Month

Sales at privately-held company LunaPads, which makes menstrual products, increased by 25% last month. In mid-March, competitor Thinx weathered a scandal about workplace culture and a former employee charged that Thinx's founder had sexually harassed her. Vancouver, Canada-based LunaPads, which has been making menstrual underwear since 2000, told MarketWatch it expects greater sales growth to come. Customers of start-up Thinx, which also makes menstrual underwear, told MarketWatch last month that they were disillusioned about the company, and weren't sure they'd purchase its products again.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.