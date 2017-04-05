Amazon Stock Notches Sixth-straight Record

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. notched their sixth-straight record close on Wednesday, which marks the stock's longest streak of records since July 2013. Closing up 0.3% to $909.28, Amazon stock closed higher for the eighth-straight day, which represents its longest winning streak since August 2014, when it closed in the green nine days in a row. Shares of Amazon have gained 55% in the past 12 months, compared with a 16% increase for the S&P 500 . Since the start of this year, Amazon's market cap has rocketed nearly $80 billion to $433.9 billion. Fueling recent gains has been investments the company has made in e-commerce and Amazon Web Services, though some analysts warn Amazon's spending spree may have a near-term impact on margins.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.