How Leveraged Sector ETFs Performed Last Week

The following is a weekly recap of leveraged ETFs broken down by sector.

Continue Reading Below

Energy

The best-performing sector for the final week of the quarter was the energy sector, which returned 2.2 percent overall. But despite the strong end to Q1, energy remains by far the weakest sector of 2017 with a -6.7 percent return.

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust(ERX), which seeks to deliver 300 percent the returns of the S&P Energy Select Sector Index, finished the week up 8.7 percent. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust(ERY), which seeks to deliver -300 percent of the index, finished down about 8.9 percent for the week.

Financials

Financials finished the week up 0.9 percent. However at a 2.5 percent return year-to-date, it still lags behind all other sectors except energy and telecom.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares(FAS), which seeks to deliver 300 percent the returns of theRussell 1000 Financial Services Index,opened the week at the lows, but closed up 7.2 percent. TheDirexion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares(FAZ), the inverse of FAS, finished down 0.8 percent.

Technology

The tech sector continued its strong 2017, closing up 1.1 percent for the week. With a 12.6 percent return year-to-date, the tech sector is by far the best performer of the year. TheDirexion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust(TECL), which aims to return 300 percent of the S&P Technology Select Sector Index, closed the week up about 5.1 percent, while its bear counterpart, theDirexion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust(TECS), finished down 5.1 percent.

Healthcare

In the first full week since Congress tabled healthcare reform as an agenda item, the healthcare sector finished about flat, up 0.2 percent. However for the year, the sector remains one of the strongest, up 8.4 percent. TheDirexion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (CURE), which is designed to deliver triple the returns of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index, finished the week up 1.9 percent. TheDirexion Daily Healthcare Bear 3X Shares (SICK), CURE's inverse ETF, closed down 1.1 percent.

Real Estate

The newest sector mimicked the financials last week, closing up 0.9 percent. Year-to-date the sector is up 3.5 percent, which while a full percent higher than the financials, is still the fourth-lowest return out of the 11 sectors.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSE DRN), which tries to return 300 percent of the MSCI US REIT Index, closed up 2.9 percent for the week, while theDrexion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (DRV), which seeks to return 300 percent of the inverse performance, closed down 3 percent.

Materials

Materials finished up 1.5 percent last week, and is now up 5.9 percent for the year. TheDirexion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL), which measures the Dow Jones US Select Home Construction Index, and seeks to return 300 percent, finished up 4.4 percent. TheDirexion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bear 3X Shares (CLAW) finished the week down 1.3 percent

Consumer Discretionary

The consumer discretionary sector continued its rock-solid performance in 2017, closing up 1.7 percent for the week. At 8.4 percent for the year, it is the second-best performing sector of the year.

TheDirexion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL), which seeks 300 percent of the returns of theS&P Retail Select Industry Index, closed the weekup 10.8 percent.

2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.