Hedge Funds Are Now Betting on Oil Going Down?

Oil has been recovering for a few months now, but in the past few weeks, hedge funds have been betting on that trend coming to an end.

Continue Reading Below

In this clip from Industry Focus: Energy, Motley Fool analysts Taylor Muckerman and Sean O'Reilly explain what's behind these hedge fund decisions, and how much investors should take these trends into account when they consider buying into oil today.

A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better thanWal-Mart

When investing geniuses David and TomGardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter theyhave run for over a decade, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tomjust revealed what they believe are theten best stocksfor investors to buy right now... and Wal-Mart wasn't one of them! That's right -- theythink these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click hereto learn about these picks!

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

*StockAdvisor returns as of March 6, 2017

The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

This video was recorded on March 30, 2017.

Sean O'Reilly:Hedge fundsbetting on a renewed decline below $50 a barrel. What's up?

Muckerman:That's what theFinancial Timesheadlines said a week ago. This was after all the headlines are saying hedge funds have never bet this much on rising oil prices, in the history of oil trading. And nowthey have a historical decline in their long bets. I think it was 153 million barrels reduction in net long position across WTI --

O'Reilly:Just, for the layman, these are futures contracts.

Muckerman:Yeah, so, they'rebetting on the future price of oil.

O'Reilly:Right, and these are contracts to theoretically buy 153 million --that was the decrease? Or was that the total?

Muckerman:That was the combined decrease across WTI and Brent --

O'Reilly:So the net longs are way more than that?

Muckerman:Yeah, they are. It was the third straight week of sellingafter they hit a net long peak of 951 million barrelsat the end of February.

O'Reilly:That's the number I needed, OK.

Muckerman:So that's your relative number. It was a peak of 951 million. And last week, they sold off a combined 153 --

O'Reilly:And it dropped off to 800.

Muckerman:Well, that was the third week of declines, but that was the biggest decline in history. Because,I mean, you're starting from the biggest --

O'Reilly:Percentage-wise, you're starting from 16%-17%. So, for the layman, these guys and their ties on theNew York Mercantile Exchange,they have all these futures contracts to essentially take delivery of crude oil at a future date, at a set price, for 953 million barrels,which is actually a lot of oil.

Muckerman:That's aconsiderable amount.

O'Reilly:Then itdecreased to 800. And just so everybody knows,most of these never actually --nobody ever actually takes delivery of the oil; it's just a financial asset. But theoretically,you could take delivery if you wanted to. Butmost people don't. Isn't there $1-$2 per barrel that you pay in addition if you actually take delivery?

Muckerman:I'm not 100% sure how these future contracts work.I know how they can impact prices,but I've never personally bought a futures contract.

O'Reilly:We should pool our money and buy one future.

Muckerman:One barrel of oil? Yeah.

O'Reilly:"We want to buy a future for three months from now."

Muckerman:We'll look into it. We'lladvertise it. If listeners want to chip in, we'll start our own hedge fund.

O'Reilly:Weboth live in Arlington. Which of our places could we keep this barrel when we take delivery?

Muckerman:I have a garage.

O'Reilly:How would your wife feel about that? Oh, you have a garage! We'llput the barrel of the oil in your garage!

Muckerman:It's acommunal garage. People might siphon it.

O'Reilly:Theycouldn't refine that.

Muckerman:It's likethe episode ofIt'sAlways Sunny in Philadelphiaseveral years back, when they were filling theirLand Rover onbarrels of gasoline because gasoline prices were rising through the roof.

O'Reilly:Oh, man. You knowDylan from theTechshow lovesAlways Sunny, right?

Muckerman:I hope more than just Dylan loves it.

O'Reilly:No,so do I, and I'm so glad you brought that up. Anyway. Itseems to me like they're not necessarily betting on oil being below $50. They're just being a little less bullish.

Muckerman:Being a little less bullish, but also, because they still have such high long betsif oil starts to fall a little bit more and they get a little nervous and they sell, that could just be added pressure to the downside for oil prices.

O'Reilly:You couldget a cascade.

Muckerman:A cascade, yeah, that's a good word.

O'Reilly:Well,you know, I'm a bit of a poet. Do you care about any of this? For our listeners who are, obviously, long-term Foolish investors?

Muckerman:It's justfunny to see how whimsical these hedge funds really are, to go from record longs one day to,the very next week, record selling.

O'Reilly:I think it's algorithms.

Muckerman:It very well could be.

O'Reilly:There was one hedge fund that was analgorithmictrading firm; the name escapes me.

Muckerman:There'smore than one.

O'Reilly:Bottom line, 90% of the trades on theNew York Stock Exchange, it's justalgorithms going nuts.

Muckerman:I would imagine it's very high,I don't want to call out a number, but it's very high. It'shigher than 50%.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.