On Our Radar

Dow's Gains Led Almost Entirely By Stock Rally In Caterpillar, United Tech, Boeing

By Mark DeCambre Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's Tuesday afternoon advance was being spearheaded by a trio of its 30 components, contributing about 32 points to the blue-chip gauge. Caterpillar Inc. . which was trading 2.2% higher after a bullish note from Goldman Sachs, added about 15 points to the Dow , while shares of United Technologies Corp. , climbed 0.9%, tacking on about 10 points. Meanwhile, Boeing Co.'s shares , up 0.9%, contributed about 7 points. Earlier in the session, the Dow was under pressure, along with the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index , which is threatening to log its longest period of losses, three days, since the three-day skid ended Dec. 30, according to FactSet data. The lackluster moves for equities highlight a pullback from the euphoria that followed President Donald Trump's November election victory. Stock valuations considered lofty and doubts about the president's ability to put into law his pro-growth campaign agenda sooner than later have been cited as the source of the recent retreat.

