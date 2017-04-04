Dow's Gains Led Almost Entirely By Stock Rally In Caterpillar, United Tech, Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's Tuesday afternoon advance was being spearheaded by a trio of its 30 components, contributing about 32 points to the blue-chip gauge. Caterpillar Inc. . which was trading 2.2% higher after a bullish note from Goldman Sachs, added about 15 points to the Dow , while shares of United Technologies Corp. , climbed 0.9%, tacking on about 10 points. Meanwhile, Boeing Co.'s shares , up 0.9%, contributed about 7 points. Earlier in the session, the Dow was under pressure, along with the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index , which is threatening to log its longest period of losses, three days, since the three-day skid ended Dec. 30, according to FactSet data. The lackluster moves for equities highlight a pullback from the euphoria that followed President Donald Trump's November election victory. Stock valuations considered lofty and doubts about the president's ability to put into law his pro-growth campaign agenda sooner than later have been cited as the source of the recent retreat.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.