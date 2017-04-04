Boeing Agrees to First Plane Sale to Iran Under Trump

Boeing has agreed to sell planes to an Iranian airline for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump, a critic of closer ties with Tehran, took office.

Boeing said it had signed a memorandum of agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for the potential sale of up to 60 Boeing 737 Max single-aisle planes. Plane deliveries would begin in 2022, the company said Tuesday.

The transaction still needs to be approved by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, an arm of the Treasury Department, Boeing said.

Boeing, the world's No. 1 plane maker, said Iran Aseman Airlines plans to buy 30 of the new narrowbody planes. The deal would have a list price value of $3 billion, though customers typically get discounts. The agreement also gives the Iranian carrier purchase rights for 30 more 737 Max planes.

Boeing and rival Airbus SE last year won billion-dollar deals to sell planes to the Islamic Republic's flag carrier Iran Air before Mr. Trump became the president in January.

