About 48,000 China-made Kids Hooded Sweatshirts, Girl's Bomber Jackets Recalled For Choking Hazard

About 48,000 Kids Korner children's fleece zipper-hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets sold over the last couple months are being recalled, because of a choking and laceration hazard. The sweatshirts and jackets, made in China and imported by Fred Meyer Inc. in Oregon, were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger Co. , Smith's and Fry's Marketplace stores from February through March, for between $7 and $10, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "The zipper pull can detach from the sweatshirt, posing choking and laceration hazards to children," the CPSC's recall notice stated. The sweatshirts were sold in 18 prints and colors in sizes ranging from 9 months to your size 7, and the bomber jackets had a front zipper, two front pockets and knit ribbing around the wrists and waist.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.