UPDATE: Explosion On St. Petersburg Metro Has Killed At Least 10 People: Russian News Agency Tass

An explosion at a St. Petersburg metro station has killed at least 10 people and injured others, Russian news agency Tass reported Monday, citing a police source. Eyewitnesses reported an explosion at Sennaya Ploschchad station and images showed a metro door blown off and injured passengers on a platform. Tass said seven metro stations have been closed. Other Russian media reports said there were explosions at two metro stations. Russian President Vladimir Putin is commenting on the incident, saying the heads of security services have been called in to try to determine a cause, Reuters reported. Putin says all causes, including terrorism, are being considered, according to Reuters.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.