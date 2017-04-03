Russian Ruble, Stocks Steady After St. Petersburg Blast

Russia's currency and stock markets on Monday were largely unmoved by reports of an explosion in the St. Petersburg subway that has killed at least 10 people and injured others. The ruble traded at 56.38 in recent trade, compared with 56.25 late Friday in New York. The Russian MICEX, a widely watched index that tracks the country's stock market, was up nearly 3% in recent trade at 114.73. Eyewitnesses reported an explosion at Sennaya Ploschchad station and images showed a metro door blown off and injured passengers on a platform, according to a report from Tass, a Russian news agency.
